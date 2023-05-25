60th anniversary of African Union starts in Addis Ababa

As the African Union celebrates its 60th anniversary, delegates from across the continent gathered in Addis Ababa for the opening ceremony to mark the occasion.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chadian Prime Minister and Chairperson of the African Union Commission made an opening statement welcoming those in attendance.

Member states are expected to review their success, challenges, milestones and way forward in all areas and issues they have tackled since last year.