60th anniversary of African Union starts in Addis Ababa

Moussa Faki Mahamat
As the African Union celebrates its 60th anniversary, delegates from across the continent gathered in Addis Ababa for the opening ceremony to mark the occasion.
Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chadian Prime Minister and Chairperson of the African Union Commission made an opening statement welcoming those in attendance.
Member states are expected to review their success, challenges, milestones and way forward in all areas and issues they have tackled since last year.
00:31
Comoros president attends the G7 Summit in Hiroshima
11:10
Africa prepares for space industry boom [Business Africa]
Go to video
Ivory Coast: the PPA-CI creates a body to fight against electoral fraud
01:38
German chancellor Scholz supports seat for the AU in the G20
02:27
Arab League, African Union and UN intensify efforts for peace in Sudan
Go to video
AU appeals for help for civilians fleeing conflict in Sudan