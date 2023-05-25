Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

60th anniversary of African Union starts in Addis Ababa

African Union Commission Chair Mahamat Moussa Faki speaks during the annual meeting of the AU in Addis Ababa   -  
Copyright © africanews
AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Moussa Faki Mahamat

As the African Union celebrates its 60th anniversary, delegates from across the continent gathered in Addis Ababa for the opening ceremony to mark the occasion. 

Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chadian Prime Minister and Chairperson of the African Union Commission made an opening statement welcoming those in attendance.

Member states are expected to review their success, challenges, milestones and way forward in all areas and issues they have tackled since last year.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..