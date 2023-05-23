Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: Man arrested for porn images with president's face superimosed on them

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African National Congress ...   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

South African police said Monday they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.

The man will appear in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing computer data.

The 34-year-old distributed the images to police officers and to the public on social media, police said.

Police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told news website TimesLive that the investigation started in May when the images were first distributed. The man was traced to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested.

Pornography is legal in South Africa, although its distribution is restricted.

