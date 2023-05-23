South Africa: Man arrested for porn images with president's face superimosed on them

South Africa
South African police said Monday they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.
The man will appear in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing computer data.
The 34-year-old distributed the images to police officers and to the public on social media, police said.
Police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told news website TimesLive that the investigation started in May when the images were first distributed. The man was traced to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested.
Pornography is legal in South Africa, although its distribution is restricted.
Go to video
Burkina: activists arrested for "inciting an armed crowd"
Go to video
Guinea: press associations accuse the junta of censorship
Go to video
Morocco: imprisoned journalist says he is "victim of persecution"
00:10
South Africa faces questions over weapons supply to Russia, US issues warning
Go to video
Kenya: the despair of a sister of a follower of the sect of Paul Mackenzie
Go to video
Press freedom: the 10 best-ranked African countries by RSF