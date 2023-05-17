Sudan: Vendors, farmers suffer amid rising prices and fuel shortages

North of Khartoum, in the Sudanese Nile River State, the combat zone seems far away but its destructive effects are deeply felt.

The 1-month long fighting has deepened the humanitarian crisis in the country, where one in three people already relied on humanitarian assistance before the war.

Farmers in the Al Qalaa region are affected by fuel shortages. Donkey carts have become the only means of transport

"Petrol is not available now and the price has increased on the black market. People can't transport their vegetables. Our hearts go out to the armed forces and hopefully they will defeat those rebels so that this country will be rid of this rebellion. May God protect this country and all the regions of Sudan."

According to the United Nations humanitarian agency, the price of basic commodities such as food staples, and water has gone up by 60 percent or more due to supply challenges.

Gaafar who is an activist praises the resilience and solidarity of the people of the eastern state of Kassala.

"Today in Kassala State there have been attempts to take advantage of the crisis but thank God the society in Kassala and the fact that people know each other have prevented exploitation and greed in the market. I hope the situation will return to normal. According to our information, there are sufficient supplies of basic necessities in the state of Kassala."

As deadly fighting between the army and the paramilitary group RSF continues mainly in Khartoum and the state of West Darfur, so does the plight of the Sudanese people.

The fighting has caused "the partial deindustrialisation" of the country, said Aly Verjee, a researcher at Sweden's University of Gothenburg, meaning "any future Sudan will be much poorer for much longer."