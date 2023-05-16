Trial of South African murderer Thabo Bester adjourned to end of June

Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his alleged lover Nandipha Magudumana returned to court on Tuesday to hear that their trial has been adjourned to the end of June for further investigations.

Bester, dubbed the "Facebook rapist" was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.

Last year, he broke out of jail and left a burnt corpse in his cell. He was arrested in April 2023 by Tanzanian police along with Magudumana, a celebrity doctor and social media influencer, who is suspected to have helped him escape from jail.

Bester and his accomplices were arrested in Tanzania with several passports in their possession.

Four others have recently been arrested in connection with the escape plot, including the doctor's father.

Last week, South African Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a press conference that the department was unable to trace key details of Bester's identity.