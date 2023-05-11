Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: A new football pitch for Kebbi's youth

Football players from Nigeria's Kebbi state can now make the most of their new stadium.   -  
FIFA
By Rédaction Africanews

and FIFA

Nigeria

Nigeria’s Kebbi state now has a brand-new stadium.

The state's capital, was chosen back in 2020 to host the artificial football pitch.

The project was undertaken by the Nigerian Football Federation NFF as it aims to develop the sports in the state bordering Niger and Benin and which is home to over 4 million people.

"My priority has got to be, basically, to improve some of our infrastructure," Ibrahim Gusau, the president of the Nigerian Football Federation said. 

"I’m also looking forward to seeing how we can come up with a hostel (National Training Academy) so that we can keep some of our young talent that we are trying to develop, to see how we can get them good training pitches so that they can (show) their talent.”

The stadium's project received overN400 million or about US $ 1 million IN FUNDING from the world governing football body Forward Program. The pitch will at initial phase house 267 seats.

According to FIFA, out of the seven states in Nigeria's north western region, Kebbi has the largest number of amateur teams. The new facility is a blessing for players here.

“I enjoyed playing football here because it’s a new pitch and it’s very suitable and it’s easier to control the ball, unlike playing in the sand. As you can see, the field is new and everything is new, so you find it very easy to play on this new pitch,” player Fabian Freedom.

In addition to a covered spectator stand, a player ‘changing room and medical room are available.

A second pitch funded by the FIFA Forward program is under construction in Ugborodo, situated further to the south.

The main goal of the programme is the growth of football around the world.

