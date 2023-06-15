Football: Mostafa Mohamed signs for four more years in Nantes

FC Nantes announced on Wednesday the exercise of the option to buy Egyptian international striker Mostafa Mohamed, who has signed up until 2027.

Loaned this season by Galatasaray, the Turkish champion club, Mohamed had a mixed season, with difficulties in adapting but interesting statistics.

In all competitions this season, he has scored 11 goals and five assists, including a masterful one for Ludovic Blas in the Europa League play-off equalizer at Juventus, Turin (1-1).

According to several media, the amount of the purchase option was just over 6 million euros.

Aged 25, Mostafa Mohamed knew how to express his power and his energy on the pitch, even if he often found himself too isolated at the peak to make a difference. Relegated more often to the bench after the arrival of Andy Delort in January, he finally found his place as the former Niçois ran out of fuel in Nantes.

On the other hand, he distinguished himself by refusing to play on May 14 in Toulouse so as not to have to wear the rainbow flocked jersey, evoking pressure against his relatives in Egypt.

The club then opted for a financial penalty, promising to pay the amount to SOS Homophobia.

But on the sporting side, it was Pierre Aristouy's first match and the Nantes coach, who will still be on the bench next year, no longer started him.