DR Congo: National day of mourning in South Kivu after deadly floods

The DRC is observing a day of national mourning in memory of the dead and missing of Bushushu in Kalehe territory in South Kivu following deadly floods and landslides. According to officials, about 400 bodies have been found. Relatives of the victims are devastated.

Several villages have been submerged, many houses washed away, fields devastated, when rivers have left their beds under the effect of heavy rains.

At the end of Friday's council of ministers, Kinshasa announced the sending of a "government mission to support the provincial government in managing this disaster

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also said it had sent an emergency team to the area on Saturday.

The disaster came two days after floods killed at least 131 people and destroyed thousands of homes in neighboring Rwanda.

On the spot, the victims lack everything. According to Mr. Bakenga, "the provincial government has given assistance: a boat full of food (beans, flour), tarpaulins, medicines...".

The head of the UN, Antonio Guterres, stressed on Saturday during a visit to Burundi that it was "a new illustration of an acceleration of climate change and its dramatic consequences for countries that are not involved in global warming" of the planet.