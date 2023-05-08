Burkina Faso: demonstration of support for Captain Traoré

In Burkina Faso, thousands of demonstrators gathered on Saturday in several large cities, to support Captain Ibrahim Traoré and denounce the "destabilization desires" of the country.

In Ouagadougou, where the large market remained closed, demonstrators burned a French flag and that of the European Union in support of Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power in a coup on September 30, 2022.

Thursday, during a televised interview, Captain Traoré denounced the actions of a coalition against Burkina Faso, claiming to have turned to "strategic allies" such as Russia and Turkey. The country has witnessed two military coups, and jihadist violence has spiraled and claimed more than 10,000 lives.