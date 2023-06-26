Burkina: partial government reshuffle

The president of the transition of Burkina Faso proceeded Sunday to a partial reshuffle of the government, which counts the departure of four ministers, including those in charge of Security and Justice, indicated the secretary general of the government.

During this reshuffle, "We have four departures", declared Jacques Sosthène Dingara, reading a decree on public television.

He notably announced the replacement of the Minister in charge of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Security, Lieutenant-Colonel Boukaré Zoungrana, by Emile Zerbo.

"We note the arrival of Mr. Edasso Rodrigue Bayala (Justice), Ismaël Sombié (Agriculture) and Roger Barro (Environment)", he continued.

Key positions (Defence, Mines, Finance, Foreign Affairs) of the transitional government formed in October 2022 by President and Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power by a putsch in September, do not change attribution.

Burkina, which experienced two coups in 2022, has been caught since 2015 in a spiral of jihadist violence that appeared in Mali and Niger a few years earlier and which has spread beyond their borders.

The violence over the past seven years has killed more than 10,000 civilians and soldiers, according to NGOs, and more than two million internally displaced persons.

According to the government, which must organize elections in July 2024 for a return of civilians to power, the army controls 65% of the national territory.