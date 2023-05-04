Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Music, culture take center stage at 52nd New Orleans Jazz Fest

52nd New Orleans Jazz Fest   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sophia Germer/ 2023 SOPHIA GERMER / The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Big-name, nationally known musical artists are always part of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Lizzo and Ed Sheeran played last weekend.

John Mayer and Mumford and Sons are among upcoming acts.

But old-guard, New Orleans-based musical artists like George Porter Jr., Irma Thomas and Deacon John remain festival stalwarts.

Producer Quint Davis says hundreds of Louisiana acts are what the festival is built on.

Jazz Fest opens its second and final weekend Thursday.

Thomas takes the main stage Friday evening before Jon Batiste.

Porter and his band play that stage Saturday, followed by Anders Osborne, then the Preservation Hall Jazz Band — all before Mayer performs with Dead & Company.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..