Angola: Third edition of International Jazz Festival ends

For four days, Angola’s capital vibed to the rhythm of jazz.

Six countries were invited at the third edition of the International Jazz Festival "ANGOJAZZ; namely: Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Luanda's Palacio de Ferro was not only turned into a scene but a teaching hub, to the delight of the festival’s artistic Director.

A focus was notably put on training female Angolan artists.

We must pass on information to future generations so they can benefit from what we are doing today. That’s why music exists, and we need to write it down. In this festival, apart from the show you experienced, we also have workshops and masterclasses where we teach for free with free admission.

Burgeoing scene

In a country with a burgeoning jazz scene, the presence of first-time participants was an encouraging sign for organizers.

We all know that jazz is truly a song, a musical style that soothes the soul. And it brings me great joy, after a day of work, to come here and listen to this kind of music; the singers are truly wonderful. Everything is going wonderfully. I am very, very satisfied with the event. Next year, I will be here; I won’t miss it.

Among the 60 artists in attendance, performers were musicians or groups from these six invited countries.

These included Gonçalo Marques and Bruno Santo (Portugal), Miguelito (Cuba), Conny Schneider (Germany), Trio Edith Calas (France), Biyewa (Belgium), and Mariana Martinez (Venezuela), along with Dimbu Makiese, Filipe Mukenga, and Vladimiro Gonga (Angolan).

"Music is in my veins [...] And so, I give the best of myself on stage," violonist Miguelito said all smiles.

ANGOJAZZ's third edition paid tribute to local music critic and jazz savvy Jeronimo Belo.

The festival which ended Sunday was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and backed by the French Embassy and the Alliance Française among other partners