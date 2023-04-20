Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan: Thousands flee as ceasefire fails to hold

People flee their neighbourhoods amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, following the collapse of a 24-hour truce   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

RSF - Sudan

Sixth day of fighting in Sudan as ceasefire between the army and the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) failed. This is the second ceasefire they have broken.

Thousands of residents have fled the capital, Khartoum. So have some 320 soldiers who were detained in neighbouring Chad.

"I already have 320 soldiers who are already in our territory, their military. No doubt there are civilians, so we are in the process of welcoming them and taking all the necessary measures to ensure that they are suitably accommodated," said Chad's Defence Minister, Bichara Issa Djadallah.

The violent clashes have already left more than 270 civilians dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the World Health Organisation. Germany and Japan are reportedly planning the evacuation of their citizens.

The UN will meet on Thursday with the African Union, the Arab League and representatives of other organisations to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..