Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Port Sudan residents hope for quick end to generals' battle

Salah O. Ibrahim, vendor in Port Sudan on April 19, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared / AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Sudan

Fighting raged in Khartoum -- a city of five million people -- as thick black smoke rose from buildings after a new ceasefire failed to materialize on Wednesday (Apr. 20).

Some residents have started leaving the city by car or on foot.

Further east, in Port Sudan, residents hope for a resolution to the conflict.

"The current situation in the city of Port Sudan is safe and the Sudanese army has taken over all the Rapid Support Forces (locations). Security is back in all of the Red Sea state and the Sudanese people are safe," Sanit Mussa H. assured.

"We ask God that Khartoum will be safe and back to stability in the near future," vendor Salah I. said. 

"We hope that the army and the Rapid Support Forces can reach an agreement so that Sudan can become stable and so good can prevail in all the country, God willing."

If the focus has been on heavy fighting in the capital between the army and the paramilitaries RFS, battles have been reported across Sudan.

Nearly 300 people have been killed and over 3,000 wounded since fighting began, the U.N. health agency said.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..