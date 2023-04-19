Sudanese army, paramilitaries RSF announce new 24h-cease-fire

Sudan’s military and its paramilitary rival each have announced that they will abide by a 24-hour cease-fire, starting Wednesday (Apr. 18) evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.

A similar pause Tuesday (Apr. 17) night fell apart almost immediately, and it was not clear if the new attempt would hold.

Earlier Wednesday the Al-Taif neighbourhood, near Khartoum International Airport, dark plumes of smoke drifted across the sky, as the army and paramilitaries RSF faced each other for a fifth day.

North of the capital, the Sundanese armed forces reportedly regained control of the Merowe airbase after the rival Rapid Response Forces claimed control.

It is the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that aired footage from the Merowe airbase showing damages in the control tower, terminals, hangars and fire engines.

The U.N. says at least 296 people have been killed since Saturday, but the toll is likely higher, since many bodies have been left in the streets, unreachable because of clashes.

With no sign of respite on the eve of the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations, Sudanese citizens who have been trapped inside for days by the violence share among neighbours.

Some Khartoum residents have begun fleeing. Reports have it that Uganda's Foreign Ministry is seeking to evacuate students, workers and travelers from Sudan.

Japan announced on Wednesday (Apr. 19) that it was preparing to evacuate its nationals to Sudan, becoming the first country to take such a step in the country where violence has lasted since Saturday despite calls for a truce.