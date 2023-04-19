Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali: two peacekeepers injured in mine explosion

Mali: two peacekeepers injured in mine explosion
MINUSMA soldiers secure access to the Great Mosque of Timbuktu, December 9, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
FLORENT VERGNES/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mali

The UN mission in Mali said on social networks that two peacekeepers were wounded Tuesday by a mine explosion in central Mali.

"Our office in Mopti confirms an explosion near the village of Amba, 75 km west of Douentza, injuring two peacekeepers who were part of a logistical convoy en route to that region," it tweeted.

UNMISSA did not specify the nationality of the soldiers.

On Friday, another peacekeeper was seriously injured when his vehicle hit a mine near the town of Douentza. The targeted vehicle was part of a logistics convoy coming from Timbuktu.

Mines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are of the weapons of choice for jihadists who have been operating in the country since 2012.

Since the beginning of 2023, Minusma has been the target of nine attacks, killing three Senegalese peacekeepers and injuring five.

Along with Malian forces, Minusma is one of the main targets of jihadists who aim at the foreign presence and symbols of the state.

Minusma, with about 12,000 troops deployed in Mali, is the UN mission with the most casualties in the world in recent years. Since its creation in 2013, 185 of its members have died in hostile acts.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..