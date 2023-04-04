Welcome to Africanews

DRC: 6 dead, dozens missing in shipwreck on Lake Kivu

Residents flee Goma by boat on 27 May 2021, five days after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The boat, known as a "boat", had left from Mugote, on the south-eastern coast of Idjwi island, in South Kivu province. Loaded with traders and their goods, it was heading for Goma, the capital of the neighbouring province of North Kivu.

A strong wind caused it to capsize about 20 km from its point of departure, said an officer at the Mugote lake police station.

According to another administrative source, the pirogue was carrying about 150 passengers, there are 80 survivors and the bodies of three women and three children have been recovered. The search is continuing for other bodies.

In the DRC, which has very few passable roads, travel is often on the lakes and the Congo River and its tributaries, where shipwrecks are common.

