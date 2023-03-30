Uganda deploys 1,000 troops to eastern DRC

A contingent of one thousand troops departed Uganda on Wednesday heading to the eastern part of the DRC.

The Ugandan troops will be operating under the regional East Africa Community force that includes Burundi and Kenya.

Hundreds of residents from both sides of the border between Uganda and the DRC attended the flag-off ceremony.

Uganda’s contingent is led by colonel Michael Hairoba. In his speech at the ceremony, he said: “We are going as ambassadors of peace in Congo.

We are prepared, we are trained, and are ready for the task".

The East African Community force is meant to contain M23 rebels who started attacks on Congo army positions in June last year and occupied several areas.

Formed in 2012, the group attacked Congo and was overpowered by government troops. It had stopped attacks until last year.