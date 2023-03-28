25 African songs that made it to Kamala Harris' playlist on African visit

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has unveiled her latest travel companion - a curated playlist of 25 tracks by African musicians that she's been listening to during her current trip on the continent.

Titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,” the playlist is now available on Spotify and features a predominantly Tanzanian line-up.

Harris' playlist showcases her appreciation for the diverse and vibrant music scene across the African continent and highlights some of the best musical talents from Tanzania, Ghana, and Zambia.

With a mix of genres ranging from hip-hop to traditional rhythms, the playlist offers a unique insight into the rich cultural heritage of the countries that the Vice-President has visited.

By sharing her playlist with the world, Harris hopes to encourage others to explore the music of Africa and discover the region's unique sounds and styles.

The Vice President's diplomatic tour is scheduled to continue with a visit to Tanzania, before proceeding to Zambia as her next destination.

According to official sources, the tour is expected to conclude on 2nd April, with this leg of the trip aimed at strengthening ties with Tanzania and promoting regional cooperation.

"A playlist to amplify the artists and sounds from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia," she described in a report by BBC.

Some of the featured Tanzanian artistes include Zuchu, Alikiba, Jay Melody, Mbosso, Jux, Darassa, Marioo and Platform.

A collaboration between Kenya's Bien Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol and Tanzanian artiste Darassa is also on the list.

Ms Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday and will visit Tanzania on Wednesday.

She met some Ghanaian artists on Monday and expressed her intention to promote African artistes in international markets to help them reach a wider audience.