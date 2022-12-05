"Wakanda" goes on to lead the North American box office for a 4th week

Interest in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has waned slightly, but the Marvel film still sold $17.6 million worth of tickets in the United States and Canada, topping the North American box office for a fourth straight weekend, according to figures from trade firm Exhibitor Relations on Sunday.

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Afro-futuristic film, which pays a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of the original "Black Panther," has now amassed $393.7 million in North America alone, in addition to $339 million internationally.

In second place was "Violent Night", in which "Stranger Things" star David Harbour plays a grumpy, sledgehammer-wielding Father Christmas when evil people break into a wealthy family's home.

The Christmas film totalled 13.3 million, "a solid outing for an action comedy", according to expert David Gross.

In third place, Disney's animated film "Avalonia, The Strange Journey", took in only 4.9 million after an already disappointing first weekend. Given its $180 million budget, the film could lose over $100 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"The Menu, a film that borrows from horror, film noir and gritty comedy, came in fourth with $3.6 million.

In fifth place, "Devotion", the story of two U.S. Navy fighter pilots, earned 2.8 million.