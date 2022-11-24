World Cup: Ghana lose 2-3 to Portugal in group H opening thriller

The black stars of Ghana put up a solid fight against a Christiano Ronaldo led Portugal but lost 3- 2 in what concluded a bad day for African sides at the World Cup.

The west African side playing defensively through the first 45 minutes managed to stop the relentless Portuguese attack but fell short in the second half- conceding their first goal from a penalty converted by none other than Christiano Ronaldo.

Unsurprisingly Ghana came out on the offensive in response and were soon rewarded with a brilliant equaliser by Andrew Ayew.

Their attacking display later opened up the game and with many mistakes in defense, saw Portugal producing two quick goals. 3- I it turned after the goals at 78 and 80 minutes.

It seemed over for Ghana after the collapse but a spirited fight produced another goal out of nowhere raising their hopesfor an equalizer. The black stars got close in the dying minutes of extra time when the Portguese goalie almost gifted the ball in what could have been a costly slip. Inaki Williams however slips at the crucial moment.

3- 2 it ended for the Portuguese after the thriller. The black stars will have to salvage key points from South Korea in their next group H matches.