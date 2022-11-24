Nigeria: Presidential hopeful Peter Obi holds campaign rally

Presidential hopeful, and chosen Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi held a campaign rally Wednesday (Nov 23) in Ibadan, south west Nigeria.

Large crowds gathered in the Oyo state capital to attend the electoral meeting.

Ahead of the February 2023 vote, Obi promised to bring about positive change.

"Let me assure you, the government we intend to form will be building a new Nigeria, it will be beginning a Nigeria where Nigerians will be proud to say we are Nigerians because we will secure and unite Nigeria."

There was a voter base of 84,004,084 for the 2019 election and the electoral commission hoped to add at least 20 million new voters.

Insecurity, the economy and the fight against corruption will be key election factors.

"Both of us we will fight corruption, corruption is killing the future of youth of Nigeria because people are stealing money that could be used to develop Nigeria. I and Baba-Ahamed go and check our history we are wealth creators," Obi told the cheering crowds.

Seventeen other candidates are running for the top job, including Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.