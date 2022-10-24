Ebola cases rise in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

Health authorities in Uganda announced that at least 15 people had contracted the deadly Ebola virus in the capital, Kampala.

Kampala becomes the sixth district to confirm the presence of the virus after the outbreak was first identified in the district of Mubende.

"It is really bad for business because we have just had a lockdown for the COVID virus, so coming out of that economically it's been a very big challenge for us.

So again if they put us in another lockdown because of Ebola, it will be a big challenge for us to step up again", said businessman and shop owner Anardip Singh.

After having endured lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, many who work in the informal sector cannot afford to stay home.

"The news is very scary. But like the government says, I think we all should follow the standard operating procedures so that we prevent the spread of this Ebola virus. What is happening now is people are dying, doctors are dying, so we all should be very vigilant and follow the set guidelines as stated by the government", added taxi bike rider James Tamale.

Uganda has been praised in the past for its handling of epidemics and pandemics.

The strict measures imposed during the pandemic prevented a high death rate.

"With the experience we have had as Uganda in managing Ebola outbreaks, we have put on all that it takes including restricted movements in the epicentre to ensure that this current outbreak is controlled. And the cases we are seeing for instance here in Kampala are listed contacts to cases confirmed in Kassanda and Mubende so that shows that we are on top of this game", reassured Emmanuel Ainebyoona, senior communications officer at the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

A top World Health Organisation official in Africa said last week that the outbreak was “rapidly evolving,” describing it as a challenging situation for health workers.

There is no proven vaccine for the Sudan strain of Ebola that’s circulating in Uganda.