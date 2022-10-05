Cape Verdeans seek opportunities abroad   -  

The economic crisis in Cape Verde is pushing many to seek alternatives abroad.

Former colonial power, Portugal, is seen as a viable alternative, as one Portuguese transport company attested during a recruitment drive held recently at Cidade da Praia.

"We didn't announce we were coming here, we only announced it to 30, 40 people with whom we already had contact and we only came here to collect the work contracts, talk to them, do road tests. However, I was surprised with this avalanche of people here at the door to come and work for us", said Luís Osório, Legal Manager of Auto Viação Feirense.

Valdemiro Tavares has a driving licence for heavy vehicles. At the age of 50, low wages combined with a lack of employment opportunities have led him to seek new paths abroad.

"I found this opportunity and I am looking for another path, because Cape Verde has a lack of jobs as a way to seek a better life. At my age I still want to work, to seek retirement", said driver Valdemiro Tavares.

Rising food prices, persistent lack of rain to feed and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic still affecting the country many feel pushed to seek job opportunities abroad.