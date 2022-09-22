Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian lecturers to challenge back-to-class order by court

Nigerian lecturers to challenge back-to-class order by court
University students protest near Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos...   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi

Nigeria

A Nigerian court on Wednesday ordered lecturers at public universities to call off a strike over salary issues that have dragged on for seven months and disrupted classes during the process.

The lecturers are demanding higher pay and several negotiations with the government have not yielded any positive results, which forced President Buhari's administration to approach the National Industrial Court.

Strikes over working conditions by public university lecturers are common in Nigeria and often go on for months.

In an interim ruling, judge Polycarp Hamman said the lecturers should go back to work until the case brought by the government was finalized.

-Students protest-

Following this strike, Nigerian students on Monday (September 19) protested the strike deadlock that has shut the country's public universities causing frustration for an estimated 2.5 million students.

Defying armed security personnel in the commercial hub of Lagos, hundreds of students blocked a major road leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nigeria's busiest airport. Some flights were disrupted.

They marched with placards and chanted songs urging the Nigerian government to carry out the demands of public university lecturers who have been on strike since February.

-Lectures appeal-

According to local media reports, Nigeria's striking university teachers say they will appeal to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which ordered the union to call off its ongoing nationwide strike and resume work.

the Academic Staff Union of Universities said its lawyers were already filing an appeal and urged its members to “remain calm”.

The government approached the court to stop the lecturers from continuing their strike after both parties failed to resolve their differences.

It said the strike would result in irreparable damage to Nigerian students and to the country if not suspended.

Additional sources • AP

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..