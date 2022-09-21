Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

South Africa to host 2027 Women's World Cup

South Africa to host 2027 Women's World Cup
South African senior national women's team players show their gold medals   -  
Copyright © africanews
South African senior national women's team players show their gold medals as they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport as they celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Kempton Park on July 26,
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

South Africa, which hosted the men's World Cup in 2010, intends to bid to host the 2027 women's edition, the South African Football Association (SAFA) announced Tuesday.

"We would love to have the opportunity to roll out the red carpet again in 2027 for the women's tournament," SAFA chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe told AFP.

The decision was made last weekend at the federation's executive council meeting.

The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany have already made a joint bid. South Africa was in the running to host the women's competition in 2023 but withdrew.

In 2010, the southern African country became the only African country to host a World Cup.

The 64 matches held in one month took place in ten stadiums, five of which were purpose-built. These facilities are now used by soccer and rugby teams.

South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and Nigeria are the African countries that have qualified for the Women's World Cup in 2023, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Cameroon and Senegal are among the ten teams that have qualified for the playoffs (February 2023), with three places up for grabs.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..