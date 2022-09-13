Doubts persist whether Angolan opposition will take office

The international community has praised Angola for the general elections and President João Lourenço for his re-election, after the constitutional court validated the results on August 24th.

For many, the fact that countries such as Spain and the US recognize the elections in Angola increases the credibility of the electoral process.

"The recognition of the international community came only to give the ageement of their representatives who were here in Angola and who watched in person, and from eye to eye, what happened in the polling stations", said Angolan pedagogue, Alexandre Costa.

Angolan professor and political scientist, Olívio Nkilumbo has a different understanding of events.

"We saw an electoral process that had an impasse, that had a dispute, and now it's in a post-electoral crisis, because there is no legitimacy, because there are those who do not accept the results, and with good reason from the point of view of the observation of the facts presented, and therefore no matter how much external recognition there is, it does not demand legitimacy", argues Nkilumbo.

According to another political analyst, Albino Paquissi, the country must now move forward and President João Lourenço's priority is to bring down the unemployment rate .

"The country needs to move forward now. On the 15th of September, according to our legislation the deputies must take office in the national assembly, we advise the opposition parties to actually take office so that they can continue this fight in the national assembly", argued Paquissi.

In Angola, Euronews's José Kundy, added:

"The week started normally in Luanda, schools have re-opened and as one can register the movement is completely normal. The only doubt lingering regarding the elections is whether on the 15th of September the opposition will agree to take office in parliament", he said.