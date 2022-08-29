Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Angola elections: ruling party wins, incumbent president re-elected

Angola President Joao Lourenco shows his marked finger during the voting ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Angola

Angola’s ruling party has won the legislative elections, giving a second term to the outgoing president, Joao Lourenco, according to official results announced Monday.

In the most hotly contested election in the country's history, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) won with 51.17 percent of the votes cast, compared with 43.95 percent for the leading opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita), the National Electoral Commission said at a news conference.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior had earlier rejected the results, citing discrepancies between the commission's count and the main opposition coalition's own tally.

He did not immediately respond to the announcement of the final results.

The announcement came a day after the funeral of Angola's long-serving ex-ruler and MPLA stalwart, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, so security in the capital Luanda was tight

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..