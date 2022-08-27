Angola opposition UNITA party rejects election result over 'counting errors'

Angola's main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), has rejected the provisional results of the national electoral commission, claiming the process was marred by counting irregularities.

Unita leader, Adalberto Costa Júnior says the victory being claimed by the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) is misguided.

"There is not the slightest doubt that the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola did not win the elections on the 24th," he said.

"The MPLA did not win the elections, therefore UNITA does not recognise the provisional results of the National Electoral Commission (CNE)."

The UNITA leader gave some examples of constituencies where the party would have won at least three more deputies in addition to the 90 revealed by the CNE, with 97 percent of the votes counted.

But Adalberto Costa Júnior appealed for calm among Angolans.

Meanwhile there has been a quieter reaction from MPLA.

On Friday it was announced there would be a statement by president João Lourenço but after journalists waited for three hours they were told it would be delayed until the final results were declared.

The MPLA published a video thanking those who voted for Lourenço's party but, for now, the only official results are those announced on Thursday night, with 97 percent of the votes counted, which attribute 51 percent to the MPLA and 44 percent to UNITA.