Angolans gather to pay tribute to former president Dos Santos

Thousands of Angolans paid tribute on Saturday to former President José Eduardo dos Santos who died on July 8th in a clinic in Barcelona.

The funeral procession left the Dos Santos' family home in Luanda travelling through the city to the Republic Square where the burial will take place on Sunday.

José Eduardo dos Santos was 79 years-old and died following a long illness.

He ruled Angola for almost 40 years.

On the streets of the capital city many remember him fondly.

"I have learnt a lot from him since I was a kid, I have followed his way of running the country, how he was a great president of the MPLA, a great president of the Republic. At the time, as a student, I followed and was inspired by him", said one participant in the tribute.

The former president will be buried with full military honours in a ceremony attended by representatives of 18 countries including former colonial power Portugal and the UN.

Africanews correpondent in Luanda, João Peseiro Monteiro, added:

"It was a quiet and discreet tribute to former president José Eduardo Dos Santos before a state funeral on Sunday".