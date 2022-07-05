Sierra Leone FA investigating 'embarrassing' 95-0 & 91-1 scorelines

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals.

On Sunday, Kahunla Rangers shattered Lumbebu United 95-0 as Kono's Gulf FC thrashed Koquima Lebanon 91-1. Both teams were in contention for promotion. With equal points, everything had to be decided on goal difference.

Given the extent of the score (which was only 2-0 and 7-1 at halftime), the two results could not be approved.

@SLFA_sl investigates impractical match results from two 1st-Division matches in the ongoing Eastern Regional Super 10 League. pic.twitter.com/UtsFBrQAdu — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) July 4, 2022

An investigation was immediately opened by the president of the federation, Thomas Daddy Brima: "We cannot let such mediocrity go unpunished. Those responsible will have to appear before an anti-corruption commission and will have to answer for their actions".

Last month, arranged results caused a stir in South Africa where fourth-level teams conceded dozens of goals. Suspensions of 6 to 8 years had been pronounced against the leaders of the offending clubs.

A few years ago, Nigeria was hit by unchecked goals coring in the amateur divisions.

In 2013, Plateau United dominated Akurba FC 79-0 when Police Machine FC passed 67 goals to Babayaro FC.