Sierra Leone FA investigating 'embarrassing' 95-0 & 91-1 scorelines

Sierra Leone
The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals.
On Sunday, Kahunla Rangers shattered Lumbebu United 95-0 as Kono's Gulf FC thrashed Koquima Lebanon 91-1. Both teams were in contention for promotion. With equal points, everything had to be decided on goal difference.
Given the extent of the score (which was only 2-0 and 7-1 at halftime), the two results could not be approved.
An investigation was immediately opened by the president of the federation, Thomas Daddy Brima: "We cannot let such mediocrity go unpunished. Those responsible will have to appear before an anti-corruption commission and will have to answer for their actions".
Last month, arranged results caused a stir in South Africa where fourth-level teams conceded dozens of goals. Suspensions of 6 to 8 years had been pronounced against the leaders of the offending clubs.
A few years ago, Nigeria was hit by unchecked goals coring in the amateur divisions.
In 2013, Plateau United dominated Akurba FC 79-0 when Police Machine FC passed 67 goals to Babayaro FC.
01:00
Ivory Coast: 2023 Afcon postponed to 2024 over weather concerns
01:27
Health of Angola's former president 'worrying', current leader says
01:02
Angola: Trial of 49 state agents accused in corruption case begins
Go to video
"Africa Power": controversy in Europe, pride in Africa
01:24
S.Africa: Zuma slams graft report as "full of gossip"
01:39
Kehrer opens youth center in Burundi