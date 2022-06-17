Welcome to Africanews

Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach €41m deal for Sadio Mane

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Senegal

Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached a $43 million (41m) agreement with Liverpool.

According to a report by thegoal.com, sighted by Africanews, Liverpool will receive $34 million fixed fee for the Senegal international with a further $6million available based on appearances.

Mane has been at Liverpool since 2016 and decided the time was right for a new experience.

According to reports, the transfer fee means that Liverpool has sold the winger for more than the $40m they paid to sign him from Southampton.

Mané told Liverpool of his desire to leave soon after the Champions League final and made Bayern his preferred destination. Bids from the German champions were turned down before a deal was reached on Friday, a report by the guardian.com had it.

Mané is the second first-team forward to leave Anfield, after Divock Origi, who was a far more peripheral figure and is due in Milan next week to sign for the Serie A champions.

Mané started 32 of Liverpool’s Premier League games in the 2021-22 season and 11 of their 13 Champions League fixtures. In 269 appearances for the club, he scored 120 goals and assisted 48.

