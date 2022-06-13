Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea opposition chief Diallo summoned before financial crimes court

Former Prime Minister and main opponent of Guinea Cellou Dalein Diallo (C) speaks in front of microphones at the Press House in Dakar on September 24, 2020   -  
Copyright © africanews
SEYLLOU/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Guinea

Guinea's opposition leader Cellou Diallo was expected to appear before the country's economic and financial crimes court Monday to respond to accusations of fraud and self-enrichment.

The accusations stem from the liquidation of the state airline nearly two decades ago.

At the time, Diallo served as Guinea's transport minister, a portfolio he held from 1996 to 2004. His accusers say Air Guinea was sold at a very low price and that Diallo made money from the sale of the company's assets.

An official from Diallo's UFDG party said the former presidential candidate had not received any court summons.

Diallo has been out of the country since March.

Guinea's new army rulers have launched an anti-corruption campaign targeting past government officials and executives. Some have said the drive is a plot to stamp out opposition to the junta led by Mamady Dombouya.

Diallo contested and lost to ousted President Alpha Conde in the 2020 election.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..