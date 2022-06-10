Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Loincloths vendors hope to boost business after Royals visit

Belgium's King Philippe (C), Belgium's Queen Mathilde (L) look at a fabric at the Ngobila Beach market in Kinsahsa and Congolese First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi (R).  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Ngobila Beach market in Kinshasa was calm ahead of a visit of Belgium's King Philippe, his wife Mathilde and Congo’s first Lady Denise Tshisekedi.

It is in a joyous and relaxed atmosphere that the market vendors were getting ready and displaying their loincloths.

As the Royal couple and the Congolese first lady toured the market Thursday, the Royals chatted with the vendors and hailed businesswomen who carry a part of the economy.

A recognition for these vendors who now hope more tourists will follow in the footsteps of Queen Mathilde and First Lady Denise Tshisékédi who wore colorful waxprint dresses.

"Bringing foreigners here so that they buy the loincloths is a good thing. It was an extreme pleasure for us to receive the Queen and the distinguished First Lady, They’ve purchased some items", Ange Tshibangu, a vendor, reveals.

Market vendor Nana Musafiri is hopeful as weel: "As mothers, we are hoping that they will buy our loincloths; that our market will become renowed all over the world".

Following this market tour on day 3 of Belgium's King Philippe visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Royals met with women’s rights activits and young Congolese artists.

