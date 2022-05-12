Welcome to Africanews

French artist 'pumping hearts' in the streets of Lyon

Johan Chaaz, French artist   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Street art

According to Johan Chaz, street art is a way to democratize art. This French artist seeks inspiration in crossings and passages that he covers with hearts of all colors. 

His exhibition "Aorty" speaks of the pumping of the aorta artery that leads us to love and function every day.

"At the beginning, I made red hearts but I quickly overlaid them with my spray technique, and the red started to disappear; and the fact is that we can't be satisfied with just one color when we talk about feelings," said Chaaz.

From the street to the gallery, Chaaz has installed a blue heart as a central triptych next to romantic and sensual perfusions of famous lovers such as Marylin Monroe.

"I wanted to get out of the sentimental image of a poetic heart, I wanted to talk about the chemical... the anatomy... I started working with some blood bags to get to the idea of transfusion. And for example when one has a couple of problems, why not drink from the pumping of the greatest lovers in history," Chaaz said.

The exhibition "Aorty" by Johan Chaaz, can be visited at the Soffa Gallery in Lyon, France, until June 14.

