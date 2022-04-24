Welcome to Africanews

Petro Luanda FC reach CAF Champions League semi-finals

Picture showing Mamelodi Syundowns against Petro de Luanda   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP

By Africanews

with AFP

CAF Champions League

Captain Tiago Azulao equalised as Angolan visitors Petro Luanda drew 1-1 with South Africa hosts Mamelodi Sundowns in Johannesburg on Saturday to reach the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

Petro qualified 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 home win last weekend and now face Wydad Casablanca who previously had a barren draw with Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria, but progressed on aggregates.

Title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt meet Entente Setif of Algeria in the other semi-final, with the first legs scheduled for May 6-7 and the return matches for May 13-14.

The single-match final of the premier African club competition, which carries a $2.5 million (2.1 mn euros) first prize, is set for May 29 at a venue yet to be announced.

On Friday, Ahly forced a 1-1 draw away to Raja Casablanca for a 3-2 overall victory while Setif upset Esperance of Tunisia 1-0 in Rades to win by the same score on aggregate.

Wydad are hot favorites to complete the semi-finals line-up having beaten Belouizdad 1-0 in Algiers last weekend

