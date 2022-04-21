Oracle, Uni. Of Mauritius develop breast cancer awareness app

Over thousand students from the University of Mauritius have benefited from a three-year skills development program in the latest cloud computing technologies organised by database management company Oracle.

Oracle and the University of Mauritius announced the successful completion of the program on Thursday, April 21.

As part of the program, the student entrepreneurs of Oracle Student Ambassador Club used Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle NoSQL Database technologies to successfully develop a mobile application for breast cancer awareness.

This application and subsequent innovations by the student entrepreneurs will be supported via Oracle for Startups program, according to a news report by the African Media Agency.

The health application which is available on both ios and Android provides users with information and demonstration videos on how to conduct self-examination. In addition, the app provides information on supporting a nationwide early cancer screening and detection program.

“Information technology has been identified as a key economic pillar by the Government of Mauritius, and the availability of a highly-skilled IT talent pool is vital for us to achieve this objective.

Our collaboration with Oracle has helped prepare students for a rewarding career in the country’s fast-growing IT industry,” says Professor Sanjeev Kumar Sobhee pro-vice-chancellor (academia) / ag. Vice-chancellor, University of Mauritius.

The application already has over 1,000 active users it was launched.

“At Oracle, we are fully committed to preparing the next-generation Mauritian workforce for the digital economy, which is powered by cloud-led digital technologies like AI, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT).