Abuja's technology and innovation fair showcases new inventions

It is the 2022 edition of the annual technology and innovation expo in Abuja, Nigeria….

The fair was organised to enable investors and innovators of various scientific areas to collaborate and find opportunities..

Some of the inventors who participated in last year’s edition say they have made tremendous progress with their projects and new inventions.

"These are foundring machines we did not come with this last year but we have it here this year, this machine can be used to melt metals and put it in shape, this one produced this particular product, this other machine can be used to convert charcoal into solid also for recovering energy for energy source and any other thing", claims Ndubisi Ashimedu, Science development Institute in Egnugu, Nigeria.

The National Space and Research Agency was also present at the event.

"And today again we are back here with new innovations. We have innovations to cover National security. One of the challenges we have in the country is the farmers/ hearders conflict, so we have developed a tracking system mostly on cattle to enable us know where they are", said Dr Tanko Sule.

According to the organisers, the major highlight for this year is basically security, due to major issues the country is facing at the moment. But there has also been an improvement as more projects are being exhibited.

“For this device,we are just working on, the investors include the police, the air force, customs infact all the security agencies”, said Dr Olusegun Shoniyi, Center for Space and Transport, in Lagos.

A project accessor at the expo called on the government and the private sector to foster and support the innovations for economic growth.

“I think industries and the government should support and finetune what they have seen and make it useful to the society" appealed Prf Uno Uno, Federal University of Tech, Minna.

The Africanews reporter Michael Dibie added:

"The organisers say the EXPO is a traditional avenue for scientific innovators to meet with investors, who can showcase and commercialise their research findings".