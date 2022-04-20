Welcome to Africanews

Google to open its first African product development centre in Kenya

By Camille Pauvarel

and Africanews

Kenya

Google has chosen Nairobi for its first product development centre on the continent. The announcement was made nearly 7 months after the tech giant revealed a 1 billion dollars investment plan in various projects in Africa over the next five years.

The american company said it will hire more than 100 tech experts including software engineers, researchers and designers in the next two years to help solve any difficult and technical challenges.

Google had already opened an artificial intelligence centre in Ghana's capital Accra in 2019.

Its Managing Director for the Sub-Saharan African region, Nitin Gajria predicted that by the end of this decade, 800 million people will be using internet on the continent.Last month, Microsoft, another american tech giant opened a new African Research and Development Centre in the Kenyan capital.

