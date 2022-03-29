Super Tuesday: FIFA World Cup African qualifiers are finally here

Tunisia will welcome Mali to the Stade Olympique de Rades on Tuesday with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg of their World Cup qualifier.

Standard Liege defender Moussa Sissako scored a 36th-minute own goal and received a straight red four minutes later as Tunisia stood firm to claim the win.

Tunisia will be hoping to complete a win on home soil where they are currently on a four-game winning streak which includes 10 goals and just one conceded.

Mali are seeking their first-ever World Cup appearance.

"We are warriors. We have another round to play. We have the firm conviction, the determination and the desire to make our people happy," said Mohamed Magassouba, Mali's head coach.

Morocco will host DR Congo in the second leg of the third-round tie in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday.

The Moroccans remain undefeated in this qualifier and are aiming to book their ticket to Qatar with a victory in Casablanca.

The first-leg contest between the two sides in Kinshasa last week ended in a 1-1 draw, with Morocco's head coach Vahid Halilhodzic saying the humidity and heat in Kinshasa had negatively affected his side's performance.

"The match will be difficult for both teams, and this difficulty makes football beautiful, because it carries with it the preoccupation and pressures in order to achieve the objectives, and each one will search for the best way to win this match," said Hector Cuper, the DRC Head Coach.

Finally, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who are the African record holders in terms of appearances in the World Cup, will have a goal to overcome Algeria. Their new coach Rigobert Song still has not indicated whether their lethal striker Vincent Aboubakar will feature this time round

Another very interesting but also crucial match will pitch the Black stars of Ghana versus the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The initial first-round match in Kumasi Ghana ended in a barren draw