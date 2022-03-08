Border between Rwanda and Burundi remains shut

After two years of being shut, Rwanda's borders opened on Monday to ordinary citizens from Uganda, Tanzania and DRC.

According to the Rwandan authorities, the decision to re-open the border was based on progress achieved in the fight against coronavirus.

Residents can now move freely between countries visiting relatives and transporting goods.

The only exception is Burundi that has not reciprocated the gesture and is keeping the border with Rwanda closed.

According to the Burundian authorities the only obstacle remaining is the issue surrounding the alleged perpetrators of the attempted coup in Burundi in 2015.

Burundi demands that the alleged suspects, currently living in exile in Rwanda, be handed over before normal relations are resumed.

Ministers of Justice from the two countries met last Friday in Kigali but no progress was reported.