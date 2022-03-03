Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Prosecutor in DRC asks for death penalty for Christian Kenga Kenga

Prosecutor in DRC asks for death penalty for Christian Kenga Kenga
  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The public prosecutor in DRC requested on Wednesday the death penalty for Christian Kenga Kenga, one of three police officers on trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of two human rights activists in 2010.

The prosecutor acknowledged the role of fugitive general John Numbi as the main suspect in the double murder of Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana in June 2010.

The public prosecutor, Colonel Longwango, requested the release of Paul Mwilambwe, who was in charge of security at the headquarters of the then General Inspectorate of the National Police.

Colonel Longwango also requested 10 years in prison for Jacques Mugabo, the third defendant.

The commander of the Simba Battalion, Christian Kenga Kenga, has refused to appear in court since the start of the trial.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..