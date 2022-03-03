Prosecutor in DRC asks for death penalty for Christian Kenga Kenga

The public prosecutor in DRC requested on Wednesday the death penalty for Christian Kenga Kenga, one of three police officers on trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of two human rights activists in 2010.

The prosecutor acknowledged the role of fugitive general John Numbi as the main suspect in the double murder of Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana in June 2010.

The public prosecutor, Colonel Longwango, requested the release of Paul Mwilambwe, who was in charge of security at the headquarters of the then General Inspectorate of the National Police.

Colonel Longwango also requested 10 years in prison for Jacques Mugabo, the third defendant.

The commander of the Simba Battalion, Christian Kenga Kenga, has refused to appear in court since the start of the trial.