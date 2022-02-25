Covid-19: Moroccan fans back in the stadiums soon

The Moroccan government announced on Thursday the reopening of football stadiums to fans, after two years of competition without the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

it was not clear the date for spectators to have access to the stadium.

The modalities of access to the stadiums have not been detailed but "all necessary measures will be taken, in consultation with club leaders" to "ensure a successful return of fans to the stadiums", Fouzi Lekjaa said in a statement to the press.

After an outbreak of Covid-19 infections in Morocco, the rapid decline in infections and deaths has continued since 19 January.