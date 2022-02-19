Ugandan foreign minister says 'investigations' underway in the country over rights violations

General Jeje Odongo, Ugandan Minister for Foreign Affairs has hailed the EU and the African Union (AU) joint summit, as an "interesting conversation" between the Africa and Europe. General Odongo was speaking in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the key summit on Friday. He noted that the two regions "are developing a new approach on how to do business together".

Reacting to a recent statement from the EU condemning the use of torture and the violations to human rights in Uganda, General Jeje Odongo also admits that "certain actions have happened" but says investigations are being carried out to hold the perpetrators accountable.

"We even sentenced some people to death on account of their actions", General Odongo said.

The EU and the African Union (AU) sealed a "renewed partnership" in Brussels on Friday, including the launch of a €150 billion European investment strategy and increased aid to produce vaccines against Covid in Africa.

The Europeans are also paving the way for a greater reallocation to Africans of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) special drawing rights for rich countries, but without a firm commitment, according to the joint declaration adopted at the 6th summit of the two organisations.

"Our common vision (...) is to consolidate a renewed partnership for solidarity, security, peace and sustainable economic development," pleaded the African and European leaders, who have been meeting since Thursday to "reinvent" their relationship and "install a new software", according to the formula used by Senegalese President Macky Sall.