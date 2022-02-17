Champions League: Mohamed Salah celebrates his 50th with the Reds

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the season in his 50th Champions League match against Inter Milan. It was a chance to make an even bigger impact in a season of high-flying football.

Mohamed Salah's second goal of the season was the only one of his kind in Milan's Giuseppe Meazza stadium, and it was the only one of his kind in Milan's San Siro stadium.

Despite a lacklustre display, he scored the 0-2 goal in the 83rd minute from a header by Dutch giant Virgil Van Dijk. His left-footed shot was unstoppable for the Milan goalkeeper and the Egyptian has found a way to make his mark in the Champions League again this season.

Lewandowski and Haller in the sights

The 29-year-old scored his 36th Champions League goal in 65 appearances against Inter. He also scored his eighth goal in seven Champions League games in 2021/2022. He is now on the podium of the competition's top scorers this season.

Ahead of him, Bayern Munich centre-forward Robert Lewandoswki failed to score against Salzburg in their 1-1 draw in Austria, but the Pole remains in second place (9 goals), while Ajax Amsterdam's Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller (10 goals) remains in the first place, with his round of 16 first leg at Benfica on 23 February.