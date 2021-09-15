Ngamaleu, Lukaku star in dramatic Champions League night

Manchester United
Manchester United suffered a stoppage-time 2-1 defeat away to Young Boys in the European Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring early on but Aaron Wan Bissaka's red card then reversed the Red Devil's momentum.
The Swiss champions got an equalizer through Cameroonian winger Nicolas Ngamaleu on 66 minutes, before Jordan Siebatcheu scored the winner in extra time.
In London, Chelsea registered an important 1-0 win against Zenit St Petersburg. Zenit had spent the vast majority of the half defending with all eleven players in their defensive third.
But the hosts' pressure paid off in the 69th minute when Romelu Lukaku headed home an Azpilicueta cross.
Other results:
Sevilla 1-1 RB Salzburg
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Villareal 2-2 Atalanta
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica
