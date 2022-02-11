Morocco to survey all wells after Ryan's death

Morocco
The Moroccan authorities are planning to survey all abandoned wells across the country following the death of a five-year-old Moroccan boy who fell into a dry well last week.
A water ministry official, Abdelaziz Zerouali, said the survey is designed to prevent a repeat of the tragedy which gained global attention.
As part of the survey, strict measures have been put in place to ensure that all those who dug wells that flouted regulations would be required to pay to make them safe.
Abdelaziz added that more than 1,000 Moroccans a year were already being punished for illegal drilling.
During the period of his rescue attempt from the bottom of the narrow 32m ((104ft) deep well, social media there was an outpouring of messages with the #SaveRayan with many hoping that the boy will stay alive.
However, Ryan could not leave to see or hear any of these messages.
It appears the tragic situation has come as a caution to many two days after the death of Ryan, Algeria also launched a campaign to cover wells nationwide to prevent any unforeseen circumstances.
