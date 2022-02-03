Roger Milla optimistic for sixth Cameroon AFCON title

Cameroon football legend, Roger Milla has expressed hope that his country can win its sixth Africa Cup of Nations if they are able to beat Egypt.

"I think that if we can get past Egypt, Cameroon will be favourites for this Nations Cup," he said ahead of the two sides' semi-final on Thursday at 19:00 GMT.

"Egypt is a very good footballing nation and they’ve proved that over the years," he added.

"But we also have our little team that is not bad. [Cameroon] might not have the technique of the Egyptians, but this team has the hunger to win and the power to block any team."

Milla also argues that Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar is not only the best player of the tournament but "could be one of the greatest African footballers", adding:

"Unfortunately, two years ago he suffered a very serious injury which sidelined him... now when you see him playing, you can see a man who is motivated to catch up on lost time and to make his country win. It's no coincidence if he is the best scorer of this Afcon."

The 30-year-old is one of the standout performers at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring six goals in five matches played so far.

South Africa’s Benni McCarthy and Egypt’s Hossam Hassan boast a better tally with seven goals during the 1998 edition hosted by Burkina Faso.