Senegal supporters celebrate place in the AFCON final

Senegal supporters celebrated into the night in Yaoundé after beating Burkina Faso 3 - 1 gaining a place in Sundays' AFCON final.

For Senegal it is the second consecutive time the country qualifies for a place in the final.

"All of Senegal is happy, continuously thanking Sadio Mané, because he played very well. Everyone played, but Sadio is the best player and we continue every day to congratulate him, every day we are behind him, really", said Senegal supporter, Abdou Diop.

Burkina Faso supporters were disappointed with the result but accepted it and are now looking forward to future challenges.

"We played very well. Especially the effort we put in up to that level. I say congratulations to the Stallions. There is 2023 coming up. We hope to go further", admitted Burkinabe supporter Léon Arnold Tiengo.

Another Burkina Faso supporter, Raïna Guingané, is hopeful there will be other opportunities.

"We hoped to win but it's a bit difficult. With our keeper injured it was really difficult. It's really a bit discouraging but it's not serious. We'll keep fighting", she said.

The host nation Cameroon faces Egypt this Thursday. The winner of the match will face Senegal in the final on Sunday.