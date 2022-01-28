Tunisia and Burkina Faso fight for a place in the semi-finals

Burkina Faso and Tunisia are getting ready for the quarter final clash in the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Tunisia finished the group stage in style by defeating Nigeria 1 nil.

Both teams are well aware of the challenge ahead.

"We are confident, we are happy with the journey we have made as the coach said, we can't wait for everyone to come back, the coach, the players who are still there, as I said the strength of our team is the collective, that's how we are able to go far" said Tunisia player Wahbi Khazri.

For the Burkina Faso manager, Kamou Malo, this will be a difficult match.

"It's a qualification match, a ticket for the semi-finals, so it's a match that we absolutely have to win to continue in the competition, a match that will be very difficult and very disputed", he admitted.

In the other match also on Saturday, Gambia and the host nation Cameroon will come head to head for a place in the semi-finals.