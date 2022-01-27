Welcome to Africanews

Detained Ugandan author, accused of insulting ruling family freed

This video grab from an AFPTV video taken on January 21, 2022 in Kampala, Uganda, shows Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a prominent Ugandan satirical writer a   -  
Copyright © africanews
TINA SMOLE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Uganda

A prominent Ugandan author accused of insulting the country's ruling family was freed on Wednesday after being detained despite a court order for his release, his lawyer said.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, whose case has triggered international concern, was "dumped" by the military at his country home in eastern Uganda after being held at a military police barracks

A court on Tuesday had ordered the novelist's release on bail, with the proviso that he not speak to reporters before the conclusion of his trial on charges of offending President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son on social media.

But his lawyer said that instead of being freed, the award-winning writer was "kidnapped" from prison several hours later by armed men in plain clothes.

Rukirabashaija -- who his lawyers say has been tortured since his arrest in late December -- was charged on January 11 with "offensive communication" over a series of unflattering Twitter posts about Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

***AFP***

